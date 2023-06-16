Agniveer Vayu Result 2023 Declared On agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Direct Link For IAF Result Here
Agnipath Agniveer Vayu Result 2023 is now available on the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in, scroll down for the direct link to dwonload result.
Agniveer Vayu Result 2023: The CASB has announced the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Result 2023. Candidates can now check and download their Agniveer Vayu result from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.
Here's How To Download Agniveer Vayu Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2023 is available in Candidates’ Login. [Click here]"
Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre the Username or Email ID and password
Step 4: Click on submit and your Agniveer Vayu Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download Agniveer Vayu Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference
Agniveer Vayu Result 2023 Direct Link
Shortlisted candidates will be able to check and download the e-Call letter and other related documents through candidates’ Login ID and registered email IDs. Candidates would be able to download the e-call letters after online filling & submission of “PERSONAL INFORMATION” under candidates’ login ID.
