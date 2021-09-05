हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
C-DAC Recruitment 2021

C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 250 posts, check details here

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 259 posts in the organization. 

C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 250 posts, check details here
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has released the notification for applications for Project Engineer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC: cdac.in.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 259 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is September 25, 2021.

C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details 

Project Engineer: 249 Posts 

Project Associate: 4 Posts 

Project Support Staff: 2 Posts 

C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check eligibility criteria and educational qualification and age limit through the direct link provided below:

DIRECT LINK FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests, as deemed fit by C-DAC's management. Management reserves the right to change/modify the selection process at any time, during the process, at its discretion. 

C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500/- is payable for applying for the posts, which is to be paid by the candidates by online payment, using debit/credit cards during the online application process at the C-DAC website.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD /EWS category and all-female candidates are exempted from the application fee.

It is important to note that the recruitment for the post of Project Engineers, Project Associate & Project Support Staff is purely on a contractual basis for various projects for its Pune centre.

Tags:
C-DAC Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Government jobs
