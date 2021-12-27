CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 249 vacancies on cisf.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from interested individuals for the recruitment of Head Constable GD. It may be noted that the force is looking to fill 249 vacancies for both male and female candidates through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can send their applications on or before January 31, 2022. Candidates can get more information on the official website of CISF- cisf.gov.in.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The application process starts on December 20, 2021

Last date to apply is March 31, 2022 by 5 pm

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Vacancies available for Male candidates- 181

Vacancies available for Female candidates- 68

The number of vacancies in each event are tentative and may change at any stage of the recruitment process due to administrative reasons. The interested candidates should go through the CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022 notification to get more clarity.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 years to 23 years as of August 1, 2021.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised educational institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of the candidates would be made on the basis of their performances in sports tournaments held from September 1, 2019, to March 31, 2022. It may be noted that the selected candidates would be placed anywhere in the Indian Territory and abroad as per the requirement of CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates need to pay Rs.100 as application fees. No application fee is applicable for Female, SC and ST candidates.

