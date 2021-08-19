Civil Services Prelims to be conducted in Leh for the first time on October 10

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission will conduct its Preliminary Examination (2021) for the first time in the city of Leh.

The Minister for the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) shared the information on Wednesday. This will address a long-pending of the youth from Ladakh region said, Minister Jitender Singh.

The minister also recalled that about five years ago, the demand for a UPSC examination centre had been taken up by the DoPT, but it could not be carried further.

With the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ladakh has been given the status of a separate Union Territory. It was considered in the fitness of things to open an exclusive and self-reliant facility for the convenience of the civil service aspirants from the region, which has, in the past gifted some of the finest IAS officers to India," Singh said.

The announcement came shortly after the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R.K. Mathur, called on Singh in the North Block to discuss the placement of IAS officers and other service-related matters in the context of Ladak

He informed about the monetary benefits in the form of 'Special Allowances for All India Services Officers' from the northeast cadres also been put out to AIS Officers working in the UT vide an order dated April 12 this year.

The special allowance is 20% of the basic pay to the AIS Officers in the North-East region.

