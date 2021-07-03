SSC exams 2021: CGL, CHSL, CPO SI examinations rescheduled, check new dates

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (July 2, 2021) announced to re-schedule three examinations, likely due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The commission released the new dates of the SSC CHSL Exam 2020, SSC CGL Exam 2020 and SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 and said that the revised schedule is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions.

The SSC has re-scheduled the following examinations:

1. Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019. The exam will now be conducted on July 26, 2021.

2. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. For left-over candidates, the exam will be held between August 4, 2021, and August 12, 2021.

3. Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. The exam will now take place between August 13, 2021, and August 24, 2021.

The eligible candidates have been advised to visit the official website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

