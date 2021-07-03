हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Staff Selection Commission

SSC exams 2021: CGL, CHSL, CPO SI examinations rescheduled, check new dates

The SSC said that the revised schedule is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions. 

SSC exams 2021: CGL, CHSL, CPO SI examinations rescheduled, check new dates
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (July 2, 2021) announced to re-schedule three examinations, likely due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The commission released the new dates of the SSC CHSL Exam 2020, SSC CGL Exam 2020 and SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 and said that the revised schedule is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions. 

The SSC has re-scheduled the following examinations: 

1. Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019. The exam will now be conducted on July 26, 2021. 

2. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. For left-over candidates, the exam will be held between August 4, 2021, and August 12, 2021.

3. Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. The exam will now take place between August 13, 2021, and August 24, 2021.

The eligible candidates have been advised to visit the official website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

SSC exams, SSC exams 2021, CGL exam, CHSL exam, Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI, CISF Examination, CHSL 2021, CGL 2021

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Staff Selection CommissionSSCCOVID-19
Next
Story

RRB NTPC 2021 big update: Exam date for 35,208 vacancies announced, check official notification

Must Watch

PT5M46S

J&K: 10 terrorists killed in 72 hours