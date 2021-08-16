UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Work with Aadhaar issuing body, check out number of vacancy, last date and how to apply

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has announced various posts for its agency, inviting people to work with it.

The nodal agency for providing Aadhaar card to the Indian citizens has tweeted, "UIDAI is looking for passionate professionals to strengthen its team. Please read the Recruitment details before applying carefully."

Vacancy posting area

UIDAI has advertised recruitment UIDAI Recruitment 2021 6 of its regional offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Ranchi.

UIDAI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details for these posts

Vacany for 3 posts of Private Secretary in the Regional Office of Chandigarh.

Recruitment for 1 post of Deputy Director, 1 post of Section Officer, 1 post of Assistant Accounts Officer and 1 post of Private Secretary in Regional Office of Delhi.

Vacancy for 1 post of Deputy Director in Regional Office of Mumbai.

2 vacancies for Private Secretary in the Regional Office of Hyderabad.

Two posts of Section Officer and one post of Private Secretary for regional office of Lucknow.

1 post of Deputy Director and 1 post of Assistant Accounts Officer for the Regional Office of Ranchi.

How to apply for UIDAI Recruitment 2021

UIDAI said that interested candidates can fill their application in the prescribed proforma and send it to the ADG (HR) of their respective regional office. Candidates can visit the official website of UIDAI www.uidai.gov.in to get detailed information to apply.

Last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply for these posts by 23 September 2021.

Private candidates cannot apply

According to UIDAI, all these posts are to be done on Deputation Basis and hence private candidates cannot participate in these recruitments.

