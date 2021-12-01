Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Multiple posts up for grabs - check last date, salary HERE

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Recently, the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) released a notification announcing several vacancies in the organization. December 14, 2021, is the last date for interested candidates to apply and submit their application forms in the offline mode.

Recruitment is being done by Delhi Police for multiple posts - these include Junior Engineer (JE), Accounts Officer (AO), and Computer Operator. Eligible candidates will be hired on a contractual basis, both for technical and non-technical posititions.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by downloading the application forms from the official website of Delhi Police, and then they will have to post them to the designated address. Find other details regarding the recruitment below:

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format by hand or through mail. The filled application form has to be sent to Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Engineering Wing, 6th Floor, MSO Building, IP Estate, New Delhi - 110002. This has to be done on or before December 14, 2021, in between 10 AM and 5 PM on all working days.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Junior Engineer Civil: 1 post

Junior Engineer Electrical: 1 post

Junior Engineer QS & C: 1 post

Accounts Officer: 1 post

Computer Operator: 1 post

Total vacancies: 5 posts

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Salary details



Junior Engineer QS & C: Rs 35,000 per month

Accounts Officer: Rs 40,000 per month

Computer Operator: Rs 25,000 per month

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Junior Engineer (Civil): A B.Tech/BE (Civil) degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering with 3 years of experience

Junior Engineer(Electrical): A B.Tech/BE (Electrical) degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 3 years of experience

Junior Engineer(QS & C): A B.Tech/BE (Civil/Survey) degree or Diploma in Civil/Survey Engineering with 3 years of experience

Accounts Officer: An MBA/M.Com degree with 3 years experience in Accounts.

Computer Operator: A Diploma in Computer Applications and six months of field experience

