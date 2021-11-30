South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply to 520 posts, apply at rrcser.co.in

The South Eastern Railway (SER) had released a notification for the recruitment to the posts of the Goods Guard category against the General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE). Those who are interested, can go to the official website of SER, rrcser.co.in, and apply. Last date to apply is December 23, 2021.

This recruitment drive aims to fill around 520 vacancies. Here are some details regarding the vacancies, application procedure etc.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

520 Posts for Goods Guard (UR-277, SC-126, ST-30,OBC-87)

Salary: Rs 5200-20200 with GP of 2800 / Level 5 of 7th CPC

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection of candidates will happen strictly as per merit in the Computer Based Test.

Here are the important dates:

Online application submission started: November 24, 2021.

Last date for submission of the online application: December 23, 2021.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

42 years is the age limit. However, for reserved candidates, there are certain age relaxations.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Want to apply? Follow these steps

- Log on to the official website of South Eastern Railway, rrcser.co.in

- Click on Recruitment Tab Option and check the current vacancies

- Follow the steps and fill in the required details. Upload documenys

- Click on the ‘preview’ button

- If everything's ok, submit the application form.

- Keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

