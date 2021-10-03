हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO Recruitment 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Research Associates, Junior Research Fellowships at drdo.gov.in, check details

Scroll down to check the number of vacancies, age limit and other important details.

DRDO Recruitment 2021 Job alert: Few days left to apply for Research Associates, Junior Research Fellowships at drdo.gov.in, check details of this sarkari naukri government jobs

New Delhi: The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR) have invited applications for several Research Associates and Junior Research Fellowships posts. DIPAS and CAIR are the defence laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). DRDO has announced vacancies on its official website at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2021:

Type and number of vacancies: Research Associate -- 02

Age limit: The upper age limit is 35 years as on the date of the interview. 

Date of walk-in-interview: October 5, 2021. 

Interested candidates can send their duly completed application as per the format given in the advertisement below by email to hrddipas@gmail.com. Candidates can then appear for walk-in-interview at 10 AM on October 5. 

Click here to check DRDO DIPAS Recruitment official advertisement

 

DRDO CAIR Recruitment 2021:

Type and number of vacancies: JRF - Mathematics -- 01 and JRF - Computer Science -- 01

Age limit: JRF - Mathematics and Computer Science -- The upper age limit is a maximum of 28 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications. 

Date of walk-in-interview: JRF - Mathematics - October 18, 2021, and JRF - Computer Science - October 19, 2021

Interested candidates need to send duly filled applications by e-mail prior to walk-in-interview to jrfcair2021@gmail.com. The last date for receipt of application forms by e-mail is October 8 (5:00 PM). The subject field of the mail must contain “Application for JRF as per the Advertisement No: CAIR/SSD/72402/01”. 

Click here to check DRDO CAIR Recruitment 2021 official advertisement

 

