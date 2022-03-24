हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DRDO recruitment

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Apprentice posts, check details here

DRDO Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 20 vacancies of Apprenticeship Trainees at Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Bengaluru. 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Apprentice posts, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to hire professionals for Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) on mhrdnats.gov.in. 

The last day to submit online applications is April 1, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 20 vacancies of Apprenticeship Trainees at Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Bengaluru. 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Graduate (BE/B.Tech) Apprenticeship Trainees: 10 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: 10 Posts

Direct link to official notification HERE

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Stipend

B. E/B.Tech/Eqvt: Rs 9000/- month 

Diploma: Rs 8000/- month 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Graduate Apprentice Trainees (BE/BTech/Equivalent), Diploma Apprentice Trainees: Candidates will be selected by shortlisting on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Details of shortlisted will be published on DRDO website. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the website for updates. 

ALSO READIncome Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies, check salary, other details here 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DRDO recruitmentDRDO Recruitment 2022DRDODefence Research and Development Organisation
Next
Story

CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2021 released on csirnet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

Must Watch

PT26M45S

I worked without discrimination, says Yogi Adityanath