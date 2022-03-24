DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Apprentice posts, check details here

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to hire professionals for Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) on mhrdnats.gov.in.

The last day to submit online applications is April 1, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 20 vacancies of Apprenticeship Trainees at Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Bengaluru.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Graduate (BE/B.Tech) Apprenticeship Trainees: 10 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: 10 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Stipend

B. E/B.Tech/Eqvt: Rs 9000/- month

Diploma: Rs 8000/- month

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Graduate Apprentice Trainees (BE/BTech/Equivalent), Diploma Apprentice Trainees: Candidates will be selected by shortlisting on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Details of shortlisted will be published on DRDO website. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the website for updates.

