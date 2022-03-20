हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax Recruitment

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies, check salary, other details here

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can read the official notification at incometaxindia.gov.in. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Income Tax department has invited applications to hire meritorious sportspersons for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff posts. Interested candidates can read the official notification at incometaxindia.gov.in. 

The last day to apply for the posts is April 18, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 24 vacancies in the Income Tax department. 

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Income Tax Inspector  1 post

Tax Assistant                 5 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff        18 posts

Direct link to official notification HERE

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates have to send their applications in the prescribed format given in Annexure-II, to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), 1st Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata-700069 by post/hand. 

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Income Tax Inspector         18-30 years

Tax Assistant                       18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff             18-25 years 

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Income Tax Inspector

As per the official notification, “Pay Level 7 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs 46001- in P8-2 of Rs.9300-348001- of 6th CPC.”

Tax Assistant 

"Pay Level 4 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to prerevised Grade Pay of Rs.24001- in PB-I of Rs.5200-202001- of 6th CPC," the notification read. 

Multi-Tasking Staff

"Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC," it said.  

Live TV

