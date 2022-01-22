DSSSB Recruitment: Over 690 vacancies announced at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check salary, last date and other details

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced over 690 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to the notification released on DSSSB's official website (https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in), the 2022 DSSSB recruitment drive is being held to recruit Junior Engineers and Section Officers.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL)

116 (40 for UR, 21 for ESW, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, 07 for ST)



116 (40 for UR, 21 for ESW, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, 07 for ST) Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL):

575 (270 for UR, 77 for ESW, 116 for OBC, 85 for SC, 27 for ST)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800 Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates need to register themselves on DSSSB’s portal at https://dsssbonline.nic.in. The user ID and password generated after registration can then be used to log in and apply for the posts notified by DSSSB. Please note that only ONLINE applications will be accepted and applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc will be rejected.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Interested candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women, SC, ST, PWD and ex-servicemen candidates are exempted.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The registration process has already started on January 10 and the last date to apply is February 9, 2022 (11.59 pm).

Interested candidates are also advised to keep visiting DSSSB's official website at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in for the latest updates.

