Eklavya Model Residential Schools

ERMS Recruitment 2021: 3479 vacancies, know criteria, important dates

The government of India's Ministry of Tribal Affairs has started the application process for the recruitment to posts that include Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs and TGTs in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (ERMS) in 17 states across India.

The government of India's Ministry of Tribal Affairs has started the application process for the recruitment to posts that include Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs and TGTs in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (ERMS) in 17 states across India. 

The candidates with the required qualification and job experience can apply to these positions. The application process has started fro, Thursday (April 1) and will end on Friday (30 April).

There are a total of 3479 vacancies in the teaching staff of the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (ERMS).

The selection of the candidates will take place based on a written examination which will take place in the first week of June 2021. The written test will be followed by an interview. The interview round is applicable to everyone excluding the candidates interested in the TGT post. Interested candidates can go to the official website https://tribal.nic.in/ to check the details and apply for the mentioned posts. 

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (ERMS) vacancies details:

- Principal : 175 Posts

- Vice Principal : 116 Posts

- Post Graduate Teacher : 1244 Posts

- Trained Graduate Teacher : 1944 Posts

Education Qualifications :

Principal : The candidate holding a master’s degree in any schooling subjects from a recognized University/Institution are eligible to apply or having a Master’s or Bachelors’ degree in Teaching or Post-Graduate Basic Training of any Teachers’ Training Institute recognized by the National Council of Teachers’ Education; candidates with 10 years continuous service experience as a teacher in an English Medium High or Higher Secondary School recognized by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education/West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education/Central Board of Secondary Education/Indian Council of Secondary Education.

Important dates:

- Online Application start date : April 1, 2021. 

- Last date of submission of online application : April 30, 2021. 

- Date of Examination : First week of June, 2021. 

