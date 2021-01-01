IBPS RRB Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II, III provisional allotment list released at ibps.in

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment under the reserve list for office assistant, officers scale I, II, III on its official website - ibps.in.

Candidates who have appeared for IBPS RRB VIII exams can check their results online by logging in using their application ID and password. It is to be noted that the link to check the provisional list and the result link will be available on the website till January 30.



IBPS had declared the scores of online main examinations for recruitment of officers scale II and scale III on November 24, 2020. The main examination for officers Scale II and III was held on October 18, 2020.

STEP 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in

STEP 2: Click on the link scrolling on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result (provisional list)

STEP 3: Login using your credentials, like Registration Number and Password/Date Of Birth

STEP 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Students are advised to download the results for future reference.

The provisional allotment list under the reserve list is subject to the candidates' fulfilment of the criteria for the regional rural bank (RRB). The provisional list has been created based on merit-cum-preference, as per the official notice.