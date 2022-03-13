ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Registration ends today! Get direct link to apply here

New Delhi: The registration process for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA May exams 2022 ends today, March 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org. However, candidates can apply till March 20 with a late fee.

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Important dates

CA foundation exam dates: May 23, 25, 27, 29

CA intermediate exam dates: May 15, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30

CA Final Course exams dates: May 14, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI: icai.org

Step 2: Click on the Registration tab on the Homepage

Step 3: Fill in the credentials and upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fees and click on submit

Step 5: Download the application form for future references.

