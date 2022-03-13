हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CA May exams 2022

ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Registration ends today! Get direct link to apply here

The registration process for ICAI CA May exams 2022 ends today. However, candidates can apply till March 20 with a late fee.

ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Registration ends today! Get direct link to apply here
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi:  The registration process for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA May exams 2022 ends today, March 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org. However, candidates can apply till March 20 with a late fee.

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Important dates

CA foundation exam dates: May 23, 25, 27, 29 

CA intermediate exam dates: May 15, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30 

CA Final Course exams dates: May 14, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29

Click Here for Official Notification

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI: icai.org

Step 2: Click on the Registration tab on the Homepage

Click Here for Direct Link to Apply

Step 3: Fill in the credentials and upload the required documents 

Step 4: Pay the application fees and click on submit

Step 5: Download the application form for future references.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CA May exams 2022CA foundations exams 2022CA Final Exams 2022ICAI CA May Exams 2022
Next
Story

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for over 930 vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in

Must Watch

PT20M11S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'No matter how many troops Russia sends, Ukraine will win', says Zelensky