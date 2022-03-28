हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IFFCO Recruitment 2022

IIFCO Recruitment 2022: Apply for trainee posts at www.iffco.in, details here

New Delhi: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has invited online applications to fill the vacancies for Agriculture Graduate Trainees (AGT), Trainee Legal and Trainee Accounts in its ventures in India or abroad.

The notification for IFFCO recruitment 2022 has been released on the official website.

Interested graduate freshers and chartered accountants can apply for these post here- agt.iffco.in.

IFFCO recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

The last date of IFFCO Application for:

 AGT and Trainee Accounts: April 15

Trainee Legal: April 03

IFFCO recruitment 2022: Age-limit

For the General category, a candidate should not be more than 30 years of age as of February 2022.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates from SC/ST category.

IFFCO recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Go to IFFCO website here- www.iffco.in
  • Now on the home page, click on ‘Recruitment Notice’
  • Links for various openings will appear, click on the first link for AGT recruitment
  • The notification will appear
  • Scroll down to find the ‘click here to apply link’
  • Click on the link and register yourself
  • Give details as required and click submit

IFFCO recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for a preliminary Computer Based On-Line Test

Shortlisted ones then will be called for Final On-Line Test.

Those who qualify Final On-Line Test will have to appear for a personal interview.

Once qualified, the candidates will be medically examined as per IFFCO’s medical standards before final selection.

