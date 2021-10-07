India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 200 posts with salary up to Rs 81,000 on Indiapost.gov.in, details here

​​New Delhi: The India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman and MTS cadre under sports quota. This recruitment drive will fill up over 220 posts in Delhi Circle.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode at the official website- Indiapost.gov.in. It may be noted that the application process for the post will begin on October 4, 2021 and the last day to apply for the position is November 12, 2021.

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant - 72 Posts

Postman - 90 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 59 Posts

ALSO READ | Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Apply for Income Tax Assistant, Stenographer, Multi-Tasking Staff posts here

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 18 to 27 years

Multi Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Selection and eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with at least 60% marks. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001 latest by 12 November 2021. The candidates can refer to the hyperlink for reference.

Live TV