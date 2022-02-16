हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Candidates need to apply by February 17 (3 PM).

Representational Image

Army Recruitment: Candidates wanting to join the Indian Army need to hurry up as the last date to apply for several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in is Thursday (February 17, 2022). 

According to a notification released on the Indian Army's official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in), applications have been invited from unmarried male and unmarried female Law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch.

The notification stated that the officers will be on probation for a period of six months from the date they receive their commission.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Men - 06
  • Women - 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

  1. The candidates should have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination).
  2. He/she should also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State.
  3. He/she should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should be between 21 to 27 years (As on July 1, 2022)

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply ONLINE on the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 17 (3 PM).

Indian Army Recruitment: Check notification

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

