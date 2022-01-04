Indian Army Recruitment: Last day to apply for several vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in, know details here

Indian Army Recruitment: Tuesday (January 4, 2022) is the last day to apply for several vacancies announced by the Indian Army. According to the notification released on the official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in), the Indian Army has announced vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135)

The 135th TGC is scheduled to commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun and the Army has invited applications from interested unmarried male Engineering Graduates.

Indian Army Recruitment: Vacancies

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 05

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08

Information Technology: 03

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 02

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01

Electronics: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Opto Electronics: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational qualification

Candidates need to have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.

Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course need to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army Recruitment: Age limit

Candidates should have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1, 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates need to apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till January 4 (3 PM).

