Indian Oil IOCL Recruitment: Few days left to apply for Trade Apprentices' vacancies, check details

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to engage Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices at several locations. The IOCL has invited applications against over 400 vacancies available at Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Check all the details below.

Indian Oil IOCL Recruitment: Total number of vacancies

480

Indian Oil IOCL Recruitment: Age limit

A candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on June 30, 2021. Age relaxation is there.

Indian Oil IOCL Recruitment: Selection methodology

The selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the written test. The written test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's).

Indian Oil IOCL Recruitment: How to apply

1. Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the link provided at www.iocl.com (Careers-> Latest Job Opening-> Engagement of Trade Apprentices' in Southern Region (Marketing Division)- FY 2021-22- Phase-1.

Please note that ONLY the ONLINE mode of applications are accepted.

2. After filling up the online application, the scanned copy of the latest colour photograph, scanned copy of the documents namely proof of Date of Birth (Xth Std certificate/mark sheet), prescribed educational qualification, caste certificate as applicable and signature needed to be uploaded. In the absence of any single document, the application shall be summarily rejected.

3. Eligible candidates will be intimated by e-mail/SMS for downloading admit card for the written test.

Indian Oil IOCL Recruitment: Last date

Candidates can submit online applications till August 28 (5 PM).

Indian Oil IOCL Recruitment: Date and place of written test

The written test will be conducted at Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bangalore on September 19, 2021.

Click here to check the official advertisement

