Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for station master posts announced, check how to apply

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The Indian Railway has announced vacancies for recruitment to 38 posts of Station Master under the West Central Railway (WCR) and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Indian Railway at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply is July 25, 2021. They can use this direct link to apply for Indian Railway recruitment 2021.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Dates to apply

Online application date: June 26, 2021

Last date to apply: July 25, 2021

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

A graduation degree or its equivalent qualification from any recognised university will be needed.

The maximum age limit should be 40 years for General candidates (UR), 45 years for SC/ST candidates, and 43 years for OBC candidates.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Candidates will be paid a salary of Rs. 61,400/ month.