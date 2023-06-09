ITBPF Group C Head Constable Jobs: 81 Positions Open For Female Candidates

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) has opened online applications for female citizens of India to apply for the position of Group C Head Constable (Midwife) starting today, June 9. Initially, this will be a temporary appointment with the potential for permanent placement within the ITBPF. A total of 81 positions are available across different categories.

Among these vacancies, 34 positions are reserved for candidates in the General category, while 22 seats are allocated for OBC category candidates. Additionally, there are 12 positions for SC candidates, 7 positions for ST candidates, and 7 seats designated for EWS candidates.

The pay scale for this role is Level 4, ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100, depending on qualifications and job responsibilities. Interested female candidates can apply through the official ITBPF website — https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/. The application deadline is July 8.

ITBPF Recruitment: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the ITBPF website – https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/

Step 2 Click on “New Registration” to register

Step 3: Log in to the application portal with your registration ID and password

Step 4: Fill the application form by submitting your necessary details

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Review your details

Step 7: Click on the “Submit” button and complete your application form

Step 8: Download the form

No application fee is required for the registration process. Candidates are advised to carefully fill the form and provide accurate information about themselves.

To be eligible for recruitment, candidates must be registered with either the Nursing Council of the Central Government or the State Government. They should also possess an Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery certificate from a recognised institution. Additionally, candidates must have obtained a passing grade in Class 10 from a recognised Board or its equivalent. The age range for applicants is 18 to 25 years.

The selection procedure for this vacancy consists of two stages — the Physical Standard Test (PST) as phase 1, and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as phase 2. These are followed by a competitive written test worth 100 points.

For detailed information on the syllabus, physical requirements, age relaxation, and other important instructions regarding ITBPF recruitment, candidates are advised to refer to the information brochure available on the official website.