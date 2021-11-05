हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Income Tax department

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Apply for Income Tax Assistant and other posts, check complete details

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Candidates can check eligibility, age and the process to apply below.

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Apply for Income Tax Assistant and other posts, check complete details
File photo

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department is inviting application from meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to various posts. The recruitment is for Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff posts across Delhi Region. 

As per the official notification, the last day to apply is November 15, 2021. But, candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala can apply till November 30, 2021. 

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Vacancy 

Total vacancies- 21 posts 

* Tax Assistant- 11
* Stenographer- 5
* Multi-Tasking Staff- 5 

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Tax Assistant - Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Stenographer- Eligible candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination.

Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Age criteria

Candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts however, relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will get 10 years relaxation. 

Income Tax Department Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Applicant must enclose attested copies of the following certificates:

1. Matriculation/SSC or equivalent certificate for proof of age.
2. Certificates of Educational qualifications.
3. Sports/games certificates as mentioned at S.No. 05 above.
4. SC/ST/OBC caste certificate.
5. Copy of Aadhar Card
6. Latest colored photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer

The application has to be sent addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002. 

 

