NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts, check eligibility criteria, salary details

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: The New India Assurance Company Limited is recruiting for nearly 300 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer (Generalists) in Scale I. Eligible candidates can register online for the job the last date for which is September 21, 2021. The PSU had released the notification on September 1.

The candidates can apply on the company’s official website- newindia.co.in. On the official website the candidates need to apply in the Recruitment Section by clickingn on the "APPLY ONLINE" option.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

UR 104

OBC 81

EWS 30

SC 46

ST 22

PWD 17



NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

The candidate must be atleast 21 years and not more than 30 years old as on April 1, 2021 i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1991 and not later than April 1, 2000.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Educational Criteria

The candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/postgraduate in any discipline.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Salary

Basic pay of Rs 32,795 in the scale of Rs 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)-62315 and other admissible allowance as applicable. Gross emoluments will be approximately Rs. 60,000 per month in metropolitan centers. Other benefits such as coverage under National Pension System governed by PFRDA, Gratuity, LTS, Medical Benefits, Group Personal Accident Insurance etc. will also be given.

