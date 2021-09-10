हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NIACL Recruitment

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts, check eligibility criteria, salary details

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for 300 vacancies for Administrative Officer (Generalists) posts in Scale I is out, check important dates, salary and other details...

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: The New India Assurance Company Limited is recruiting for nearly 300 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer (Generalists) in Scale I. Eligible candidates can register online for the job the last date for which is September 21, 2021. The PSU had released the notification on September 1. 

The candidates can apply on the company’s official website- newindia.co.in. On the official website the candidates need to apply in the Recruitment Section by clickingn on the "APPLY ONLINE" option. 

Direct link to apply 

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

UR 104
OBC 81
EWS 30
SC 46
ST 22
PWD 17
 

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

The candidate must be atleast 21 years and not more than 30 years old as on April 1, 2021 i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1991 and not later than April 1, 2000.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Educational Criteria

The candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/postgraduate in any discipline.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Salary

Basic pay of Rs 32,795 in the scale of Rs 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)-62315 and other admissible allowance as applicable. Gross emoluments will be approximately Rs. 60,000 per month in metropolitan centers. Other benefits such as coverage under National Pension System governed by PFRDA, Gratuity, LTS, Medical Benefits, Group Personal Accident Insurance etc. will also be given.

