UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Apply for Assistant professors jobs on upsc.gov.in, check here

 UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications have been invited for vacancies to assistant professors, DCIO and other posts, eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site at upsc.gov.in.

File photo

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has sought applications from vacancies for DCIO and other posts, eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

The candidates can apply for these posts by September 30, 2021, the UPSC said in a notification. The candidates also need to note that the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is October 1, 2021. 

READ THE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION HERE

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check vacancy Details 

Regional Director - 1 Post 

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer - 10 Posts 

Assistant Professor (Chemistry)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) - 2 Posts 

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) - 1 Post 

Assistant Professor (Mathematics)- 1 Post 

Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)- 1 Post 

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) - 1 Post 

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics)- 3 Posts 

Junior Research Officer - 3 Posts

Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor - 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

