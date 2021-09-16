UPSC Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Apply for Assistant professors jobs on upsc.gov.in, check here

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has sought applications from vacancies for DCIO and other posts, eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

The candidates can apply for these posts by September 30, 2021, the UPSC said in a notification. The candidates also need to note that the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is October 1, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check vacancy Details

Regional Director - 1 Post

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer - 10 Posts

Assistant Professor (Chemistry)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) - 2 Posts

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Mathematics)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) - 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics)- 3 Posts

Junior Research Officer - 3 Posts

Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor - 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

