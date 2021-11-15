LIC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 100 Insurance Advisor posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation has issued notification for the recruitment of Consultant post. LIC has invited applications for over 100 vacancies in the Public Administration and Defense department for the position of Insurance Advisor.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position on the official website of LIC. The candidate need to note that the role will be located in New Delhi and will require the functioning of a marketing executive.

LIC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Posted on: 11/11/2021

Last date to apply: 31/12/2021

LIC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Number of vacancies- 100

Organisation Type- Central Government

Sector- Public Administration and Defense

Functional Area- Marketing & Sales

Functional Role- Marketing Executive

LIC Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The selected candidates will be given a salary between Rs 7,000 - 25,000

LIC Recruitment 2021: Educational requirements

A graduate degree from any recognised board is must for applying for the position.

In case of any queries, the candidates can contact PAWAN KUMAR at pawank1999@licindia.com.

Live TV