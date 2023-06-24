Lucknow University Extends UG Admission Registration Deadline Till July 4

The University of Lucknow has announced an extension of the registration deadline for undergraduate admission 2023 till July 4. The candidates who are interested and eligible can now register themselves on Lucknow University UG admission 2023 on the official website — https://lkouniv.ac.in/. Further, the university has also postponed the Undergraduate Entrance Exam (UGET) 2023 until further notice.





According to an official notice, the university stated, "The last date for online application for undergraduate and graduate professional courses at Lucknow University has been extended until July 4, 2023."It also added, "The tentative dates for the graduate entrance examination, scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 6, has now been postponed. The new dates for the examination, as well as the release of admit cards, will be announced soon."Here is the direct registration link for the undergraduate admissions at Lucknow University in 2023 — http://apps.lkouniv.ac.in/ l23admu/formFilingInstruction. aspx?1Lucknow University UG Admission 2023 Dates· Last date to apply: July 4, 2023· UGET release date of admit card 2023: To be notified soon· UGET examination date 2023: To be notified soonThe application fee for candidates belonging to the general and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories is Rs 800, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category students need to pay Rs 400.To apply for Lucknow University admission 2023, follow these steps:· Visit the official page of Lucknow University — www.lkouniv.ac.in· Click on the ‘Online Application’ button on the home page· Register using your email ID and mobile number· Click on ‘apply for admission’· Fill the application form and upload the documents that are required· Pay the application fee· Save the application form for future referenceFor more information about Lucknow University and to obtain more important details, candidates can download their brochure from their official website — www.lkouniv.ac.in.