NIOT recruitment

NIOT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 237 Project Scientist, Research Fellow posts, check salary and other details here

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of NIOT at niot.res.in. 

Representational image

New Delhi: National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, has notified vacancies for 237 posts of Project Scientist, Project Technician, Research Fellow and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of NIOT at niot.res.in. 

The application process commenced on August 20, 2021, will last till 5 pm on September 13, 2021. 

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have B.Tech, M.Sc, ITI, 10th qualifications to apply for Project Scientific Assistant and other posts. For more information, read the notification HERE

Vacancy details:

1. Project Scientist – III              4 posts 

2. Project Scientist – II             30 posts 

3. Project Scientist – I             73 posts

4. Project Scientific Assistant 64 posts

5. Project Technician            28 posts

6. Project Jr. Asst.                25 posts

7. Research Associate          3 posts 

8. Senior Research Fellow   8 posts

9. Junior Research Fellow   2 posts 

Age limit:

The age limit relaxation for OBC/SC/ST categories and for Ex-servicemen, Person with Disabilities and other specified categories will be as per notifications issued by the Central government. 

Salary:

1. Project Scientist – III Rs 78,000/- + HRA

2. Project Scientist – II Rs 67,000/- + HRA

3. Project Scientist – I Rs 56,000/- + HRA

4. Project Scientific Assistant Rs 20,000/- + HRA

5. Project Technician Rs 17,000/- + HRA

6. Project Junior Assistant Rs 18,000/- + HRA

7. Research Associate (RA) Rs 47,000/- + HRA

8. Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Rs 35,000/- + HRA

9. Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Rs 31,000/- + HRA

Selection Procedure:

The selection process for Project Scientists and Research Fellows will be based on the performance in the interview. For other posts, candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the written test/Trade/Skill test. 

