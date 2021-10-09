हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oil India recruitment

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Last chance to apply for several Grade C, Grade B, Grade A vacancies at oil-india.com, details here

Oil India Limited has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for over 30 vacancies.

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Last chance to apply for several Grade C, Grade B, Grade A vacancies at oil-india.com, details here
Representational Image (Credits: OIL)

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL), which is reportedly the second-largest government-owned hydrocarbon exploration and production corporation, has announced several Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies at www.oil-india.com. It has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for over 30 vacancies.

The 2021 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up posts including Superintending Engineers, Superintending Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers, Senior Security Officer in Assam.

 

ALSO READ | Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced across India, salary up to Rs 1,05,000

 

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Name and number of posts

GRADE C

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 01 

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 01 

Superintending Engineer (Environment): 03 

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 01 

GRADE B

Senior Medical Officer: 04 

Senior Security Officer: 01 

Senior Officer (Electrical): 06 

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 02 

Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 02 

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10 

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 01 

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 02 

GRADE A

Confidential Secretary: 01 

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Scale of Pay  

GRADE C: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

GRADE B: Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

GRADE A: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Last date

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE. They can visit Oil India Limited's official website to check the online application and can apply till October 10 (11:59 PM).

Check Oil India Limited Recruitment advertisement

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Oil India recruitmentOil India Limited recruitmentOIL recruitmentsarkari naukri
Next
Story

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for over 240 vacancies on upsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT20M19S

Watch the complete destruction of terror in Kashmir in Badi Bahas