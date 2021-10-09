Oil India Limited Recruitment: Last chance to apply for several Grade C, Grade B, Grade A vacancies at oil-india.com, details here

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL), which is reportedly the second-largest government-owned hydrocarbon exploration and production corporation, has announced several Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies at www.oil-india.com. It has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for over 30 vacancies.

The 2021 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up posts including Superintending Engineers, Superintending Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers, Senior Security Officer in Assam.

ALSO READ | Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced across India, salary up to Rs 1,05,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Name and number of posts

GRADE C

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 01

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 01

Superintending Engineer (Environment): 03

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 01

GRADE B

Senior Medical Officer: 04

Senior Security Officer: 01

Senior Officer (Electrical): 06

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 02

Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 02

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 01

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 02

GRADE A

Confidential Secretary: 01

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Scale of Pay

GRADE C: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

GRADE B: Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

GRADE A: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Last date

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE. They can visit Oil India Limited's official website to check the online application and can apply till October 10 (11:59 PM).

Live TV