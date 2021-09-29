Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Several Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies announced at www.oil-india.com, check details here

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL) has announced several Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies at www.oil-india.com. It has invited applications from Indian nationals to fill up various posts including Superintending Engineers, Superintending Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers, Senior Security Officer in Assam.

Scroll down to get details like the name of posts, number of vacancies, age limit and pay scale.

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Name and number of posts

GRADE C

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1

Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1

GRADE B

Senior Medical Officer: 4

Senior Security Officer: 1

Senior Officer (Electrical): 6

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2

Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2

GRADE A

Confidential Secretary: 1

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Scale of Pay

GRADE C: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

GRADE B: Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

GRADE A: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Last date

Interested and eligible candidates can apply ONLINE through the link available on the Oil India Limited website at https://oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx till October 10 (11:59 PM).

