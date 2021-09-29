हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oil India Limited

Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Several Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies announced at www.oil-india.com, check details here

Scroll down to get details like the name of posts, number of vacancies, age limit and pay scale.    

Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Several Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies announced at www.oil-india.com, check details here

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL) has announced several Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies at www.oil-india.com. It has invited applications from Indian nationals to fill up various posts including Superintending Engineers, Superintending Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers, Senior Security Officer in Assam.

 

Scroll down to get details like the name of posts, number of vacancies, age limit and pay scale.  

ALSO READ | Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced across India, salary up to Rs 1,05,000

 

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Name and number of posts

GRADE C

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1 

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 

Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3 

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1 

GRADE B

Senior Medical Officer: 4 

Senior Security Officer: 1 

Senior Officer (Electrical): 6 

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2 

Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2 

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10 

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1 

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2 

GRADE A

Confidential Secretary: 1 

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Scale of Pay  

GRADE C: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

GRADE B: Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

GRADE A: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Last date

Interested and eligible candidates can apply ONLINE through the link available on the Oil India Limited website at https://oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx till October 10 (11:59 PM).

Check Oil India Limited Recruitment advertisement here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Oil India LimitedOil India Limited recruitmentJobs
Next
Story

NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3006 CHO posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat will not go to Punjab