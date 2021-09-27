हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oil India Limited

OIL Recruitment: Applications invited for Grade C, Grade B and Grade A posts, salary up to Rs 2,20,000

Check name and number of posts, salary details and last date.

New Delhi: Applications have been invited by Oil India Limited (OIL) to fill up several posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A for postings in Assam.

Check all the details below.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Name and number of posts in GRADE C

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1 

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 

Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3 

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1 

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Name and number of posts in GRADE B

Senior Medical Officer: 4 

Senior Security Officer: 1 

Senior Officer (Electrical): 6 

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2 

Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2 

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10 

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1 

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2 

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Name and number of posts in GRADE A

Confidential Secretary: 1 

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Scale of Pay  

GRADE C: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

GRADE B: Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

GRADE A: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Last date

Interested and eligible candidates can apply ONLINE through the link available on the Oil India Limited website at https://oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx till October 10 (11:59 PM).

Click here to check Oil India Limited Recruitment advertisement

Tags:
Oil India LimitedOil India Limited recruitmentOIL recruitment
