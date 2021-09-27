OIL Recruitment: Applications invited for Grade C, Grade B and Grade A posts, salary up to Rs 2,20,000

New Delhi: Applications have been invited by Oil India Limited (OIL) to fill up several posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A for postings in Assam.
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Name and number of posts in GRADE C
Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1
Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1
Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3
Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Name and number of posts in GRADE B
Senior Medical Officer: 4
Senior Security Officer: 1
Senior Officer (Electrical): 6
Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2
Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2
Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10
Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1
Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Name and number of posts in GRADE A
Confidential Secretary: 1
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Scale of Pay
GRADE C: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000
GRADE B: Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000
GRADE A: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Last date
Interested and eligible candidates can apply ONLINE through the link available on the Oil India Limited website at https://oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx till October 10 (11:59 PM).