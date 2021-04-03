PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 750 posts of School Librarian notified, apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.in

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a notification for the 750 posts of School Librarian. Interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021 by visiting its official website https://sssb.punjab.gov.in/. The application process starts on Monday (April 5).

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) Chairman Raman Bahl said that in the meeting held on (Thursday) 25 March, the Board approved to start the process for the recruitment of 2280 posts, as a first step to raise the standard of education of the school librarian in the Department of Education. Advertisement has been issued to take an online application from April 5 to fill 750 posts. The last date to apply is April 26 and the fee can be deposited by April 29.

The candidates are required to have passed 12th from a recognized board or institution along with a two-year diploma course in Library Science from a recognized university or institution.

The minimum age required to apply for this post is 18 years and the maximum age is 37 years.

Vacancy details:

- General - 293

- SC (M&B) - 74

- SC (R &O) - 75

- BC - 75

- ESM-GEN - 52

- ESM-SC(M&B) - 15

- ESM-SC(R&O) -15

- ESM-BC - 15

- Ortho Handicapped - 07

- Visually Impaired - 08

- Hearing Impaired - 08

- Intellectually Disabled - 07

- Sports - General - 15

- SC(M&B)- Sports - 04

- SC(R&O)- Sports - 04

- Freedom Fighter - 07

- EWS (GEN) - 76

Important Dates:

Online application start date: April 5, 2021

Deadline for submission of online application: April 26, 2021.

Last date for fee submission: April 29, 2021.

Board Chairman Raman Bahl said that under the government's door-to-door employment policy, advertisements will be issued by the board soon for more posts. In which 847 posts of Warder and Matron in Jail Department, about 199 posts of Legal Clerk in various departments of Punjab Government, 56 posts of High Industrial Development Officer in Industry and Commerce Department and 61 posts of Block Level Extension Officer, Excise and Tax Department. In addition to 51 posts of Inspector, 120 posts of Technical Assistant in Punjab Warehousing, 112 posts of Supervisor in Social Security Department and 27 posts of Fisheries Officer.

Bahl said that with the help of modern technology like jammer, biometric, videography etc., the examinations will be completed transparently on behalf of the board and recruitment will be done only on merit.

