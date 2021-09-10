हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Railway Recruitment

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Apprentice posts, Class 10 pass outs can apply, check details here

Railway Recruitment 2021: The last date to submit the application form is October 10, 2021.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Apprentice posts, Class 10 pass outs can apply, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for the post of Trade Apprentices. Interested candidates can apply on the website at https://apprenticeshipindia.org from September 11, 2021. 

The recruitment drive will fill up to 432 Apprentice posts in South East Central Railway, Bilaspur Division for the year 2021- 22 under Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules 1962, the official notification read. The last date to submit the application form is October 10, 2021.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have passed Class 10 examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent. They must also have cleared ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

Age limit:

Candidates should be at least 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 01.07.2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC and 10 years for Ex-serviceman and PWD, the notification added. 

Vacancy details:

COPA  90 

Stenographer(English) 15 

Stenographer(Hindi) 15 

Fitter 125 

Electrician 40 

Wireman 25 

Electronic Mechanic 6 

RAC Mechanic 15

Welder 20 

Plumber 4 

Painter 10 

Carpenter 13

Machinist 5 

Turner 5 

Sheet Metal Worker 5 

Draughtman/Civil  4 

Gas Cutter 20

Dresser 2 

Medical Laboratory Technician Pathology 3 

Medical Laboratory Technician Cardiology 2 

Mechanic Medical equipment for hospitals and occupational health centre 1 

Dental Lab technician 2 

Physiotherapy technician 2 

Hospital waste management technician  1 

Radiology technician(Med.Lab. Technician) 2 

Selection criteria:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both (establishment rule 201/2017). 

