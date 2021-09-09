BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Engineer and Supervisor posts, check details here

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is looking to hire engineers and supervisors in civil discipline. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of BHEL at bhel.com.

The last date to submit the application form is September 24. The BHEL recruitment drive will fill up to 7 vacancies of engineer (FTA-Civil) and 15 vacancies of supervisor (FTA-Civil).

Eligibility criteria:

Engineer (FTA- Civil)

Candidates must have bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology in civil engineering. Candidates should have 2 years' post qualification experience in execution of reinforced cement concrete structures (RCC) / structural steel fabrication and erection work / Piling work/ RCC Chimney in infrastructural industries such as power plant, steel plant, cement plant, refineries, petro-chemicals or any other large scale industrial / infrastructure projects.

Supervisor (FTA-Civil)

Interested candidates must possess full-time diploma in civil engineering from a recognised Indian University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General/OBC/EWS and SC/ST candidates should have minimum 50% marks. Candidates should have 2 years' post qualification experience in execution of Reinforced Cement Concrete Structures (RCC)/ structural steel fabrication and erection work/ piling work/ RCC chimney in infrastructural industries such as power plant, steel plant, cement plant, refineries, petro-chemicals or any other large scale industrial / infrastructure projects.

Age limit:

Candidates should not be more than 34 years of age as on September 1, 2021. However, for OBC (Non Creamy Layer) category, the upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years and for SC/ST category candidates, it is relaxable by 5 years.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official BHEL website at bhel.com

2. Click on "Current Job Openings" under 'Career with BHEL' section on the homepage

3. A new page will open, click on “BHEL PSER needs experienced Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline on Fixed Tenure Appointment basis"

4. Click on 'Apply Online' and then 'I accept'

5. Choose your preferred post and click on 'Submit' option

6. Fill the application form and submit

7. Download the form for future reference

