Recruitment 2021: UKSSC invites applications for post of drivers, candidates can start applying on August 27

Dehradun: UKSSSC notified 164 vacancies for the post of driver, Enforcement Driver, and Dispatch Rider. The application process will begin on August 27, 2021.

These 164 posts will include 161 driver vacancies at different departments, 2 Enforcement Driver vacancies under the Transport Department, and 1 Dispatch Rider post under the Public Security Department.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age limit: 21-42 years.

Education Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 8th and having 5 years of driving experience.

For Dispatch Riderpost, candidates must have passed class 10th and have a driver's license.

Candidates should know Hindi.

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on a written test and a driving test. The written test will carry 25 marks and the driving test will carry 75 marks.

Application Fee:

Candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as an examination fee and for SC/ST/EWS category candidates have to pay Rs 150.

