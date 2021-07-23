हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post Recruitment 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for various posts announced for 10th, 12th pass with salary upto Rs 81,000, apply here

New Delhi: India Post has sought applications for various posts including Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff. The interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on or before 18 August 2021. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification before applying for these posts at the official website. A total of 57 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive of India Post Recruitment 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

18 August 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details: A total of 57 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

  • Postal Assistant - 45 Posts
  • Sorting Assistant - 09 Posts
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 03 Posts

Read official notification here

India Post Recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

  • Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant- 18 to 27 Years
  • Multi-Tasking Staff – 18 to 25 Years

India Post Recruitment 2021 Salary:

  • Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant- Candidates will be given a salary in Level-4 Matrix (Rs. 25500- Rs 81100 will be given)
  • Multi-Tasking Staff- Candidates will be given a salary in the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - The candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized University or board. The candidates should also know basic computer and should have a certificate in same from Central Government/State Government/University/Boards etc.

Multi-Tasking Staff - The candidate must be 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. The candidate should have studied local language at least upto the 10th standard.

