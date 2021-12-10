SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 1,226 posts, apply at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India has begun recruitment of Circle Based Officers. The bank has commenced the registration process for 1,226 vacancies and application forms are available online on SBI website's career page. Interested and eligible candidates can opt for SBI CBO recruitment on the official website of the bank – sbi.co.in.

The SBI had earlier informed candidates that those who aspire to join the State Bank of India as an Officer must register online after carefully going through the advertisement. The selection process, eligibility criteria, online registration processes, payment of prescribed application fee, issuance of call letters, process and pattern of examination/ interview etc - are all explained in the ad and candidates can then make an informed choice.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

- Last date to register for CBO- December 29, 2021

- Online fee payment- December 9 to 26, 2021

- Last date to edit applications- December 29, 2021

- Last date to print online application- January 13, 2022

- SBI CBO Admit Card- January 12, 2022 (Tentative)

- SBI CBO exam date- To be announced later

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

- Go to https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbircbonov21/

- Register first if you are a new user or use existing credentials if you have applied for SBI jobs earlier

- Only 35 characters of one's name will be printed on admit card

- This drive is for the post of circle-based officers or the CBOs. A total of 1226 vacancies will be filled

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The detailed notification mentions that in terms of age, only those should apply who are "Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on 01.12.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.12.2000 and not earlier than 02.12.1991 (both days inclusive)."

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Minimum 2 years’ experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on 01.12.2021 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India."

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The notification says that the basic salary approximately is around Rs 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service. These officers will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances as per the rules.

Check out the detailed notification by clicking here

The SBI CO Recruitment 2021 will be done in three phases, including online written test, screening and interview; and the candidates would be shortlisted based on the merit secured in that round.

