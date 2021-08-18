SBI Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies released for Specialist Cadre Officers, check details

SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for appointment to several Specialist Cadre Officers' posts on a contract and regular basis. The bank has issued notifications for a total of 69 vacant posts. Candidates who are interested to become an Assistant Manager, or a Deputy, Relationship, Product Manager or a Circle Defence Banking Advisor can apply ONLINE at SBI's official website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Post and Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - Engineer (Civil) -- 36

Assistant Manager - Engineer (Electrical) -- 10

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) -- 10

Relationship Manager (OMP) -- 06

Product Manager (OMP) -- 02

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) -- 04

Circle Defence Banking Advisor -- 01

SBI Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Assistant Manager - Engineer (Civil) - Scale of Pay: Rs 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Assistant Manager - Engineer (Electrical) - Scale of Pay: Rs 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - Scale of Pay: Basic: Rs 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Relationship Manager (OMP) - Scale of Pay: Basic: Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Product Manager (OMP) - Scale of Pay: Basic: Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - Scale of Pay: Basic: Rs 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Circle Defence Banking Advisor- Rs 19.50 lac per annum

SBI Recruitment 2021: Last Date

The online registration has started on August 13 and will continue till September 2, 2021.

Visit https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings to check official notifications and direct link to apply.