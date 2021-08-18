हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI recruitment

SBI Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies released for Specialist Cadre Officers, check details

SBI has invited online applications for appointment to several Specialist Cadre Officers' posts on a contract and regular basis.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies released for Specialist Cadre Officers, check details

SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for appointment to several Specialist Cadre Officers' posts on a contract and regular basis. The bank has issued notifications for a total of 69 vacant posts. Candidates who are interested to become an Assistant Manager, or a Deputy, Relationship, Product Manager or a Circle Defence Banking Advisor can apply ONLINE at SBI's official website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Post and Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - Engineer (Civil) -- 36 

Assistant Manager - Engineer (Electrical) -- 10 

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) -- 10 

Relationship Manager (OMP) -- 06 

Product Manager (OMP) -- 02 

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) -- 04 

Circle Defence Banking Advisor -- 01 

SBI Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Assistant Manager - Engineer (Civil) - Scale of Pay: Rs 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Assistant Manager - Engineer (Electrical) - Scale of Pay: Rs 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - Scale of Pay: Basic: Rs 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Relationship Manager (OMP) - Scale of Pay: Basic: Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Product Manager (OMP) - Scale of Pay: Basic: Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - Scale of Pay: Basic: Rs 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 

Circle Defence Banking Advisor- Rs 19.50 lac per annum

SBI Recruitment 2021: Last Date

The online registration has started on August 13 and will continue till September 2, 2021. 

Visit https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings to check official notifications and direct link to apply.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBI recruitmentSBI Recruitment 2021SBI
Next
Story

SBI clerk exam 2021: Admit card for JA prelims released, know how to check

Must Watch

PT53M40S

Watch PM Modi's special conversation with Olympic Champions