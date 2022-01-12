हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Apply for various vacancies at sbi.co.in, check details

Scroll down to check all the important details.  

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking for opportunities to work with the State Bank of India need to hurry up as the registration process to apply for various vacancies announced by SBI is going to end on Thursday (January 13, 2022).

As per the notification released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in, applications have been invited for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers'.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Chief Manager (Company Secretary):  02
  • Manager (SME Products):  06
  • Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant):  07

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Maximum 45 as on July 1, 2021.
  • Manager (SME Products): Maximum 35 as on August 1, 2021.
  • Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Minimum 25 and maximum 35 as on October 1, 2021.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

  • Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Rs 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890.
  • Manager (SME Products): Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230.
  • Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Rs 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810. 

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can only apply ONLINE and no other mode of application will be accepted. They are needed to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is January 13, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check notification

Candidates are also advised to visit SBI's websites (https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers) for the latest updates.

