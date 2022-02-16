State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: SBI announces 48 vacancies at sbi.co.in, check age limit, last date and other details

SBI Recruitment: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced as many as 48 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

A detailed notification has been released on SBI's official website (sbi.co.in) and applications have been invited for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers'.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1)

15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1) Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 (Gen 15, SC 5, ST 2, OBC 8, EWS 3)

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can only apply ONLINE and no other mode of application will be accepted. They are needed to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 25, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Date of online test

The tentative date of the Online Test is March 20, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting SBI's websites (https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers) for the latest updates.

