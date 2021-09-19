हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UCIL

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for civil engineers posts, salary up to Rs 61,360, details here

The last date for submission of application forms is October 25.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for civil engineers posts, salary up to Rs 61,360, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications for Assistant Superintendents (Civil) and Supervisors (Civil) posts. The interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official website of UCIL. 

The company has invited applications from experienced degree and diploma civil engineers. There are six new vacancies available for assistant superintendents and supervisors. The candidates need to note that to apply they need to be below 30 years as of October 25. 

The last date for submission of application forms is October 25.

Click here to apply online

“Typed application giving full details as per the prescribed ‘Application Format’ along with a recent passport size photograph, self attested copies of matriculation certificate for date of birth and all relevant documents such as educational qualifications, experience, caste certificate and Medical Certificate applicable for physically handicapped candidates only should reach to the Gen.Manager(Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP),” the UCIL has informed applicants.

The candidates also need to note that the recruitment of assistant superintendents will be purely on contract basis for one year with a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.61360, while the recruitment of supervisor (civil) will be for a period of one year with a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 46020. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UCILRecruitment 2021Engineering jobsCivil engineerjob alerst
Next
Story

CBSE CTET 2021: Online application starts tomorrow, check exam dates, important details here

Must Watch

PT3M7S

Ambika Soni refuses to become the CM of Punjab: Sources