UCIL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for civil engineers posts, salary up to Rs 61,360, details here

New Delhi: The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications for Assistant Superintendents (Civil) and Supervisors (Civil) posts. The interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official website of UCIL.

The company has invited applications from experienced degree and diploma civil engineers. There are six new vacancies available for assistant superintendents and supervisors. The candidates need to note that to apply they need to be below 30 years as of October 25.

The last date for submission of application forms is October 25.

“Typed application giving full details as per the prescribed ‘Application Format’ along with a recent passport size photograph, self attested copies of matriculation certificate for date of birth and all relevant documents such as educational qualifications, experience, caste certificate and Medical Certificate applicable for physically handicapped candidates only should reach to the Gen.Manager(Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP),” the UCIL has informed applicants.

The candidates also need to note that the recruitment of assistant superintendents will be purely on contract basis for one year with a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.61360, while the recruitment of supervisor (civil) will be for a period of one year with a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 46020.

Live TV