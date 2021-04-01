UP Police Recruitment 2021: 9534 vacancies, know eligibility, how to apply

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Thursday (April 1) has started the registration process for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021.

All the candidates who are interested in applying for Sub-Inspector and other posts can visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in. There are 9534 posts of Sub Inspector and equivalent that includes Civil Police, Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer in the department which will be filled.

The last date to apply is April 30, 2021.

The vacancy details for UPPRPB Recruitment 2021:

- Sub Inspector : 9027 Posts

- Platoon Commander : 484 Posts

- Fire Service Second Officer : 23 Posts

Out of the 9534 vacant posts, 3613 posts are unreserved. For EWS, 902 posts are reserved. 2437 posts are reserved for OBC while 1895 and 180 posts are reserved for SC and ST categories respectively.

All the candidates interested in the examination must have completed a degree in any stream from a recognised university/college/institution. The minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the online written exam, PST, PET, and Medical Examination. Those candidates who will qualify for the written exam will have to appear for PST, PET and Medical examination. The details of the exam and venue would be released by the Board soon.

Candidates from the general, OBC, EWS, SC, ST category and women candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 400.

