UPSC Recruitment 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for several Assistant Professor, Assistant Director posts at upsc.gov.in, check details

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for several Assistant Professor, Assistant Director posts at upsc.gov.in, check details
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Candidates seeking jobs in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have got a few days to apply for several Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Assistant Defence Estates Officer, Senior Scientific Officer and Medical Officer posts.

The notification has been released for over 60 vacancies on Commission's official website (upsc.gov.in). 

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details. 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details?

  • Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) -- 1
  • Assistant Defence Estates Officer -- 6
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) -- 3
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry) -- 3
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) -- 3
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) -- 2
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) -- 1
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) -- 2
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) -- 2
  • Assistant Director (Economist) -- 1
  • Assistant Director (Information Technology) -- 29
  • Assistant Director (Horticulture) -- 3
  • Medical Officer (Ayurveda) --  3
  • Medical Officer (Unani) -- 5

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted by the Commission.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply till November 11, 2021. 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check official notification

