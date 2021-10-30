हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment: Bumper Assistant Professor, Assistant Director vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here

Over 60 vacancies have been announced and interested candidates can check all the important details below. 

UPSC Recruitment: Bumper Assistant Professor, Assistant Director vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here
Representational Image (Pixabay)

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for several posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Assistant Defence Estates Officer, Senior Scientific Officer and Medical Officer in various departments. The notification has been released on Commission's official website at upsc.gov.in

Over 60 vacancies have been announced and interested candidates can check all the important details below. 

UPSC Recruitment: Number of vacancies

  • Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) -- 1
  • Assistant Defence Estates Officer -- 6
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) -- 3
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry) -- 3
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) -- 3
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) -- 2
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) -- 1
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) -- 2
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) -- 2
  • Assistant Director (Economist) -- 1
  • Assistant Director (Information Technology) -- 29
  • Assistant Director (Horticulture) -- 3
  • Medical Officer (Ayurveda) --  3
  • Medical Officer (Unani) -- 5

UPSC Recruitment: How to apply?

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The Commission has informed that applications received through any other mode will not be accepted.

UPSC Recruitment: Last date to apply?

Candidates need to apply by November 11, 2021. 

UPSC Recruitment: Click to check direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment: Click to check official notification

Click here to check more recruitment stories

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCUPSC Recruitment 2021UPSC recruitmentJobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

IIM Jammu Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for non-faculty posts at iimj.ac.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT4M28S

Aryan Khan Breaking: Aryan Khan's release: Shahrukh Khan's convoy leaves for jail