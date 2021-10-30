UPSC Recruitment: Bumper Assistant Professor, Assistant Director vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for several posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Assistant Defence Estates Officer, Senior Scientific Officer and Medical Officer in various departments. The notification has been released on Commission's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Over 60 vacancies have been announced and interested candidates can check all the important details below.

UPSC Recruitment: Number of vacancies

Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) -- 1

Assistant Defence Estates Officer -- 6

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) -- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) -- 1

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) -- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) -- 2

Assistant Director (Economist) -- 1

Assistant Director (Information Technology) -- 29

Assistant Director (Horticulture) -- 3

Medical Officer (Ayurveda) -- 3

Medical Officer (Unani) -- 5

UPSC Recruitment: How to apply?

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The Commission has informed that applications received through any other mode will not be accepted.

UPSC Recruitment: Last date to apply?

Candidates need to apply by November 11, 2021.

