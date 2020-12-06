Zee Rozgar Samachaar: SSB Constable Recruitment 2020 — Last date to apply, eligibility, salary

SSB Constable recruitment 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has released the detailed notification as well as online application links for the recruitment of 1522 vacancies for the post of Constable in various departments.

The candidates can apply for SSB Constable recruitment 2020 from the official website @ssb.nic.in or through the direct link that is given on the site.

The SSB Constable vacancies have been notified for various posts including driver, Lab Assistant, waiter, cook, gardener, plumber, carpenter, cleaner, etc.

As per ZEE Rozgar news, there are a total of 1,522 vacancies for constables in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The minimum qualification for this post has been set as Class 10th. The age limit of these posts has been kept 18-27 years.

The last date to apply for SSB Constable is extended till December 20, 2020.

Candidates getting selected for the post will receive a monthly salary ranging from 21,000-69,000.

The Notification for various posts of constables in the SSB is released on the official website of SSB — www.ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates can apply online for SSB Constable Recruitment 2020 from August 29-December 20, 2020.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website — www.ssbrectt.gov.in.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Release of SSB Notification- July 28, 2020

Release of Detailed SSB Constable Notification 2020: August 29, 2020

Starting date to apply: August 29, 2020

Last date to apply: December 20, 2020

