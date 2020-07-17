Bengaluru police commissioner's driver tests COVID-19 positive, cop home quarantines

The driver of Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter on Frida, Rao added that he has home quarantined himself since the last four days.

The cop who had numerous interactions with positive cases also said that he will get tested again on July 20 (Monday) for the fifth time in the last three months.

My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for 4 days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months. I had to be in numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases. Seek your good wishes, am not yet positive !! — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) July 17, 2020

"My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for 4 days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months. I had to be in numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases. Seek your good wishes, am not yet positive," the Bengaluru police commissioner tweeted.