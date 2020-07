Bengaluru on Friday witnessed the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases as 994 people tested positive in Bengaluru urban alone in the last 24 hours. So far, the highest number of deaths have also been recorded from Bengaluru at 105.

Since July 2, Karnataka witnessed 1,694 positive cases, 21 deaths and 471 discharges. The state has a total of 19,710 positive cases including 10,608 active cases, 8805 discharges and 293 deaths.