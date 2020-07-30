Karnataka Unlock 3 guidelines: Educational institutions, cinema halls, metros to remain shut

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued guidelines permitting and restricting activities outside the containment zones in the state till August 31. This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for the opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. However, strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31. In Karnataka, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 3l. However, online/distance learning will continue.

Activities permitted during Unlock 3 period outside Containment Zones--

In areas outside Containment Zones, all activities will be permitted, except the following:

(i) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31st August 2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

(ii) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from 5th August 2020 for which, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka.

(iii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

(iv) Metro Rail.

(v) Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations.

Dates for re-starting the above activities may be decided separately by Government of India and necessary SOPs shall be issued by concerned Ministries of Govt. of India for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

2. Independence day functions: Independence day functions at State, Districts, Sub-Divisions, Taluks, Municipal and Panchayat levels and 'At Home' functions, wherever held, will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols e.g. wearing of masks.

3. National Directives for COVID-l9 Management: National Directives for COVID-I9 Management, as specified in Annexure I, shall continue to be followed throughout the country.

4. Lockdown limited to Containment Zones:

(i) Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the Containment Zones till 31st August 2020.

(ii) Containment Zones will be demarcated by the BBMP/District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Those Containment Zones will be notified on the websites by the respective Deputy Commissioners and by the Concerned Departments and information will be shared with MoHFW.

(iii) In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. Guidelines of MoHFW and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnatak4 shall be effectively implemented for the above purpose.

(iv) Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by the BBMP/District authorities, and the guidelines related to containment measures in these zones shall be strictly implemented.

(v) BBMP/Districts may also identify Buffer Zones outside the Containment Zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions, as considered necessary, may be put in place by the BBMP/District authorities.

5. BBMP/Districts based on their assessment of the Situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment Zones, or impose

such restrictions as deemed necessary. There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approvals-permit will be required for such movement. However, people coming to Karnataka State from other State shall strictly adhere to the prevailing Guidelines/SOPs issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Revenue Department (DM).

6. Movement of persons with SOPs: Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains; domestic passenger air travel; the movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and other concerned Ministries.

7. Protection of vulnerable persons: Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of l0 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

8. Use of Aarogta Setu

(i) Aarogta Setu enables early identification of potential risk of infection, and thus acts as a shield for individuals and the community.

(ii) With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Aarqtsa Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.

(iii)BBMP/District authorities may advise individuals to install the Aarogta Setu application on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status or the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk.

9. Strict enforcement of the guidelines

(i) Commissioner BBMP/Deputy Commissioners shall not dilute these guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in any

manner.

(ii) Commissioner, BBMP/Deputy Commissioners shall strictly enforce the above measures.

10. Penal provisions: Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 5l to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable. Extracts of these penal provisions are at Annexure-II.