Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai to replace BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM, swearing-in tomorrow

Just like the outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who resigned on Monday, the new Chief Minister is also from the politically influential Lingayat community.

Basavaraj Bommai to replace BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM, swearing-in tomorrow
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The BJP legislature party has elected Basavaraj S Bommai as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai was the Home Minister in the BS Yediyurappa government and was among the top contenders for the Chief Minister's post. Just like the outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who resigned on Monday, the new Chief Minister is also from the politically influential Lingayat community.

