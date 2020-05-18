हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Karnataka allows all shops to open, trains, buses to ply; bars entry of people from 3 states

Karnataka government has announced some lockdown measures that will be imposed in the state.

Bengaluru: A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice extending the lockdown by another 14 days and released new guidelines, the Karnataka government has announced some measures that will be imposed in the state.

As per the MHA rules, most restrictions have been continued while some have been left to the discretion of the states which includes permitting inter-state transport services of buses, cars and trains; opening of shops other than the ones in malls; and the demarcation of red, yellow and green zones. 

Karnataka has decided to implement strict measures in containment zones and criminal cases will be filed on persons defying these orders. It is mandatory to wear face masks and follow the social distancing rule. On Sundays there will be a complete lockdown in the state.

Train services between stations in Karnataka has been permitted from Tuesday. Private buses have also been allowed but with a maximum of 30 people on board at a time.

Autos, taxis can ply on the roads with two passengers apart from the person driving. Taxi cabs have also been allowed but with three passengers plus the driver.

While BMTC, KSRTC, NWKSRTC, NEKSRTC will function outside the containment zones from Tuesday morning. 

The passengers arriving from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will not be allowed to enter the state till May 31. Other persons coming from outside Karnataka will compulsarily be put under institutional quarantine.

Malls, theaters, restaurants continue to remain closed. Though salons and beauty parlours can open services.

The new lockdown guidelines essentially pave the way for most economic activity across the country to restart, following PM Modi's mantra of 'Jaan bhi Jahan bhi.'

